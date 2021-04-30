Easily the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy today is Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3, and this week the watch is getting a fairly big update. Rolling out starting today, firmware version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001 brings a slew of enhancements including the ability to use notification sounds on TicWatch Pro 3.

Detailed in a post on its forums, this TicWatch Pro 3 update brings about a dozen notable changes. As usual, there are some bug fixes including one frustrating issue that caused a double-click shortcut for Google Pay to open up other apps instead. Mobvoi has also made various improvements to the software with a claim of better tilt-to-wake response and speed (1/4 of a second quicker) as well as faster pairing speed to Android smartphones.

One of the most notable tweaks is adding the ability to turn on notification sounds on the TicWatch Pro 3. This has been available on other Wear OS watches with speakers, but was mysteriously missing on Mobvoi’s flagship.

Mobvoi also made some tweaks to its “Essential” mode, which uses the watch’s second low-power display. These include disabling the backlight in Essential mode, reducing the brightness of the backlight, improving responsiveness of tilt-to-wake while in Essential mode, and solving an issue that could lose step tracking data from Essential mode.

The full changelog for this update is below, and Mobvoi says that it will be rolling out widely this week.

Features: Support adjusting the essential screen’s date format(DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app.

Support turning on the backlight through the power button in the essential mode.

Support turning off the essential screen’s auto-backlight in the Essential Mode app.

Enable the notification sound (Can be adjusted in Settings –> Sound –> Ring volume). Improvements: Improved the speed of the Tilt-to-wake screen by about 1/4 second.

Solved the issue where sometimes the steps in the essential mode might be partially lost after restarting.

Improved the smoothness of sliding.

Optimized the responsive area at the edge of the screen.

Reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen.

Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones. Bug Fixes:

Solved the issue that the essential screen’s backlight could not be lit up by Tilt-to wake under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue that double-clicking the function key sometimes opens other apps instead of Google pay(if Google pay is available in your area).

Update 4/30: A couple of months behind, the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is now getting a similar update to this one. Like the update for the standard model, Mobvoi’s LTE-equipped wearable is getting performance improvements, better tilt-to-wake, and the arrival of notification sounds as well.

New updated features: Enable the notification sound

New screen brightness layout

Improved speed of the tilt-to-wake screen

Improved performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms

Improved the smoothness of sliding

Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones

Support turning off the essential screen’s auto backlight

Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection

Updated security patch

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: