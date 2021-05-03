Google Stadia store is currently down for some

Some players are currently unable to browse the Google Stadia store, getting errors like “Something weird happened, try loading the page again.”

As reported by Stadia’s Reddit community, many players are currently unable to browse the Stadia store from the Android app. Based on the many comments, the issue is especially prominent in the EU, with multiple reports from Germany and France, while players in North America don’t seem to be as likely to be affected.

Google has confirmed that they are aware of the issue and are looking into a fix, though no timeline has been shared thus far.

Hi folks, thanks for stopping by r/Stadia. The Stadia team is aware of this issue and we’re actively investigating as we speak. I’ll keep you posted with the latest updates.

Thankfully, there seems to be a simple workaround in place, with the Stadia store outage seemingly only affecting the Android app. It should still be possible to use the web app to purchase games or claim your May Stadia Pro games.

