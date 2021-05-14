Deals: Google Nest Wifi Router systems from $200, Sony Xperia 5 II $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems on sale from $200 alongside a notable $100 discount on the Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone. That’s on top of Anker Android essentials from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Wifi Router system deals from $20

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $299. Down from its usual $349 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and marks the best we’ve seen in over a year.

Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Shop another system at $200 right here, or you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone now $100 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $848. Normally fetching $948, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low.

Sony’s Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and signature 21:9 aspect ratio. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and microSD card expansion. A triple camera setup around back completes the package alongside IP68 water resistance and a headphone port.

Anker’s weekend sale discounts Android gear from $11

The weekend has almost arrived, and Anker is celebrating with a series of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With price cuts on everything from Android essentials to projectors, earbuds, and more, prices start at $11. Headlining this time around is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Charging Station for $33. Down from its usual $43 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks the second-best price to date, and comes within $3 of the low.

This 3-in-1 charging stand from Anker will upgrade your desk or nightstand with the ability to top off your smartphone as well as two other devices at once. Its main Qi stand can dish out 10W of power to Android handsets to 7.5W to iPhones, while the pair of 2.4A USB ports around back are ideal for earbuds, power banks, and other accessories.

