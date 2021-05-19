The first beta of Android 12 introduces the redesigned notification and Quick Settings shade. The latter experience is seeing a slew of changes, and one of them sees a new “Alarm” tile for Android 12.

When Quick Settings are fully expanded, your next alarm no longer appears in the top-left corner. You still get a status bar icon at the right, but the day and time is no longer quickly glanceable. Android 12’s solution for this is a new “Alarm” tile that shows the same information, while a tap opens the Google Clock app for quick editing, not toggling on/off. When something is set, the tile is filled in. Otherwise, a click immediately lets you create a new one.

If just the notification shade is drawn and four QS tiles are shown in a grid, the day/time does not appear. You only get the icon and “Alarm.”

This new Alarm tile in light of the broader Quick Settings redesign is cleaner — fitting Google’s push to make UIs less dense, but some might not appreciate the trade-off of having to take up a QS space to show something that was previously persistently in the corner of their screen. Of course, Google could change this approach to the Alarm tile over the Android 12 Beta.

