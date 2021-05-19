After more than 25 years on the market, Microsoft is finally saying goodbye to Internet Explorer for good. In June 2022, the browser will officially be shut down in favor of the well-received, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

In a blog post today, Microsoft announced that it would be fully pulling support for Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, roughly a year from now. In between, Microsoft’s online services will cease supporting the browser as of August 17, 2021.

What does that mean for the few websites and tools that still require Internet Explorer? Microsoft points out that its Edge browser has built-in support for an “IE Mode” that can access those older sides from a newer browser. Microsoft cites better compatibility, security, and “streamlined productivity” for its reasons to push users to Edge.

Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge. With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.

Looking back, Google’s Chrome browser overtook Internet Explorer as the most popular browser in the US all the way back in 2013. Microsoft also announced late last year its plan to pull support for the original Edge browser, which was the company’s first attempt at replacing IE. Google, notably, will pull support for IE 11 in Gmail and Workspace apps later this year.

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge has also hit the ground running for the company, quickly becoming the second-most popular desktop browser right behind Chrome.

