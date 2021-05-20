This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss their thoughts on the items that came out of the Google I/O keynote and what didn’t get mentioned.
- Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 1 [Gallery]
- Android 12 Beta 1: Google’s design overhaul is here, but most of the features are missing
- Material You is Google’s new personalized design language
- Android 12 introduces ‘Privacy Dashboard,’ camera/mic indicators and blocks
- Android 12’s first beta has no glaring issues, and Google Pay works! [Updated]
- Google announces new Wear OS w/ Samsung partnership, revamped apps, and Fitbit
- Samsung is working to port Google’s Flutter SDK to Galaxy Watch and other Tizen devices
- Fitbit will make ‘premium’ smartwatches based on Wear OS
- Samsung teases plans to release a Wear OS smartwatch w/ support ‘long into the future’
- Wear OS emulator gives a tantalizing glimpse at the Android 11-based redesign [Video]
- Here’s a quick look at YouTube Music & other revamped Google apps for Wear OS [Gallery]
- Current Wear OS owners have to wait until ‘later this year’ to find out if they’ll get the new version
- Next Wear OS update enabling 3rd-party Tiles will be available in ‘coming weeks’
- Android TV and Google TV surpass 80 million active devices w/ strong US growth
- New Android 12 digital car keys use NFC or UWB, coming to Pixel and Samsung this year
- Google will finally replace the Android TV remote app later this year
- Android Auto now available on 100M cars, instrument cluster integration coming
