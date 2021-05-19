Developer previews and betas usually come with bugs and issues that the average user should be wary of. With Android 12, though, the handful of developer previews were remarkably stable, and with the first beta release, bugs and issues are nearly non-existent.
We have no major complaints yet
Android 12 Beta 1 is, to put it simply, remarkably stable. As a team, we’ve installed the update on everything from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5, and there are virtually no issues. Biometrics, both fingerprint and face unlock, are working fine. Apps are stable with no crashes to note yet. Performance is good, though I’ve run into hiccups on my Pixel 4 XL on more than one occasion.
Does this mean you should update your daily driver? With no notable bugs on the Android 12 Beta, it’s hard to give a compelling reason why you shouldn’t. As always with non-final software, I’d be wary of future updates breaking things, but, knock on wood, things seem like smooth sailing at this point.
Beware the power menu
In the Android 12 developer previews, we noted a bug with the power menu that caused the notch on Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 to overlap some UI elements. In the beta, this is fixed.
What’s “broken” now, though, is the power menu. Google has added a shortcut that launches Assistant when you long-press the power button. It’s not enabled by default, thankfully, but if you do turn it on, you’re essentially cut off from the power menu entirely. In other words, that gesture cuts off access to the ability to turn off your phone. So, maybe don’t turn that option on.
Google Pay is working!
So here’s the really good news about the Android 12 Beta — Google Pay is fully working as far as we can tell. We tested this out both on a Pixel 4 XL, which was upgraded via a sideloaded OTA from Android 11 to Android 12 with Google Pay already active. In that case, the cards I’d had set up for NFC payments were still good to go.
To confirm those findings, I also fully reset a Pixel 3a, installed Android 12 on it, and then set up a card in Google Pay. Again, the process went off without a hitch. Everything worked just fine.
As a reminder, this comes as no surprise. Google Pay was working in previous Developer Preview releases as far back at DP2.
Are you having issues or noticing bugs in the Android 12 Beta on your Pixel? Drop a comment below and let us know. We’ll continue to update this article with other bugs that seem widespread as the betas drop over the coming months.
What’s new in Android 12:
Android 12 DP1:
- Android 12 DP1: Magnification feature now offers a useful floating window
- Android 12 DP1: You can now enable or disable specific app quick settings media controls
- Android 12 DP1: Notifications redesigned w/ bigger icons, dedicated snooze button
- Android 12 DP1: Markup tool now lets you add emoji and text to screenshots
- Android 12 DP1: Nearby Share can now send WiFi passwords to your guests
- Android 12 DP1: Settings app gets revamp w/ new search bar
- Android 12 DP1: Lockscreen and notification shade media player gets minor UI redesign
- Android 12 DP1: Scrolling screenshots are here, but disabled for now
- Android 12 DP1: Pixel 5 readies ‘Double tap’ gesture, doesn’t work yet
- Android 12 DP1: Privacy toggles can block camera and microphone with a tap
- Android 12 DP1: Pixel Launcher gains new 4×5 grid option
- Android 12 DP1: Notifications to gain ‘Automatic’ option for whether or not to alert
- Android 12 DP1: ‘Display cutout’ menu now lets you hide Pixel 5, 4a hole punch
- Android 12 DP1: Dark theme on Pixel is no longer AMOLED black
- Android 12 DP1: ‘Reduce Bright Colors’ button quickly tones down screen brightness
- Android 12 DP1: Magnification feature now offers a useful floating window
- Android 12 DP1: You can now edit any image with the Markup tool meant for screenshots
- Android 12 DP1: Navigation gestures now work instantly in fullscreen apps
- Android 12 DP1: Lockscreen readies redesign w/ larger clock
- Android 12 DP1: Here’s a look at One-handed mode in action [Video]
Android 12 DP2:
- Android 12 DP2: Dark theme on Pixel gets even lighter
- Android 12 DP2: One-handed mode is live and appears to be fully working
- Android 12 DP2: Widgets list redesign and tweaks to lockscreen PIN, pattern entry
- Android 12 DP2: Picture-in-picture rework brings new gestures, stashing
- Android 12 DP2: WiFi sharing is now always in light mode
- Android 12 DP2: New device search bar in the works for Pixel Launcher, possibly others
- Android 12 DP2: ‘Game dashboard’ to add quick access to recording, YouTube streaming, more
- Android 12 DP2: People Space widget takes shape, reminds you to talk to your friends and family
- Android 12 DP2: Google Pay surprisingly already works
- Android 12 DP2: Swiping down on the bottom edge opens notification shade
- Android 12 DP2: Media player UI now uses system accent color
Android 12 DP3:
- Android 12 DP3: Settings menu redesign is live by default w/ revamped bounce animation
- Android 12 DP3: Rounded ‘bubbly’ corners now used with all key UI elements
- Android 12 DP3: All apps now show the same splash screen while loading [Gallery]
- Android 12 DP3: ‘At A Glance’ widget on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder
- Android 12 DP3: Pixel Launcher adds second 4×4 grid size with smaller app icons
- Android 12 DP3: Widgets get revamped w/ new menu, recommendations, forced rounded corners
- Android 12 DP3: ‘Verified links’ open directly in apps instead of showing ‘open with’ dialog
- Android 12 DP3: Conversations widget appears for some, uses your wallpaper colors
- Android 12 DP3: Playing audio now crossfades when switching player
- Android 12 DP3: Dark mode finally extends to toast messages w/ design tweak
Android 12 Beta 1:
- Android 12 Beta 1: Google’s design overhaul is here, but most of the features are missing
- Android 12 Beta 1: Power menu is blocked by Assistant, but an upcoming button will fix that
- Android 12 Beta 1: ‘Alarm’ is now a tile in Quick Settings in light of broader redesign
- Android 12 Beta 1: Charging your phone now sends a wave of color across the display
- Android 12 Beta 1: Clipboard notifications are coming and toasts now show their source
- Android 12 Beta 1: You can now access ‘Game Mode,’ but it’s not done yet
