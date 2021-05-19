Developer previews and betas usually come with bugs and issues that the average user should be wary of. With Android 12, though, the handful of developer previews were remarkably stable, and with the first beta release, bugs and issues are nearly non-existent.

We have no major complaints yet

Android 12 Beta 1 is, to put it simply, remarkably stable. As a team, we’ve installed the update on everything from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5, and there are virtually no issues. Biometrics, both fingerprint and face unlock, are working fine. Apps are stable with no crashes to note yet. Performance is good, though I’ve run into hiccups on my Pixel 4 XL on more than one occasion.

Does this mean you should update your daily driver? With no notable bugs on the Android 12 Beta, it’s hard to give a compelling reason why you shouldn’t. As always with non-final software, I’d be wary of future updates breaking things, but, knock on wood, things seem like smooth sailing at this point.

Beware the power menu

In the Android 12 developer previews, we noted a bug with the power menu that caused the notch on Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 to overlap some UI elements. In the beta, this is fixed.

What’s “broken” now, though, is the power menu. Google has added a shortcut that launches Assistant when you long-press the power button. It’s not enabled by default, thankfully, but if you do turn it on, you’re essentially cut off from the power menu entirely. In other words, that gesture cuts off access to the ability to turn off your phone. So, maybe don’t turn that option on.

Google Pay is working!

So here’s the really good news about the Android 12 Beta — Google Pay is fully working as far as we can tell. We tested this out both on a Pixel 4 XL, which was upgraded via a sideloaded OTA from Android 11 to Android 12 with Google Pay already active. In that case, the cards I’d had set up for NFC payments were still good to go.

To confirm those findings, I also fully reset a Pixel 3a, installed Android 12 on it, and then set up a card in Google Pay. Again, the process went off without a hitch. Everything worked just fine.

As a reminder, this comes as no surprise. Google Pay was working in previous Developer Preview releases as far back at DP2.

Are you having issues or noticing bugs in the Android 12 Beta on your Pixel? Drop a comment below and let us know. We’ll continue to update this article with other bugs that seem widespread as the betas drop over the coming months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

