Android Auto now available on 100M cars, instrument cluster integration coming

- May. 18th 2021 2:15 pm PT

Google I/O 2021
0

Google at I/O 2021 announced today that there are over 100 million compatible Android Auto cars on the road, while providing an update on growing support and new features like instrument cluster integration.

Every major car manufacturer supports Android Auto today, with Porsche being the latest partner this summer on the 2022 Porsche 911. Meanwhile, the company says the “vast majority” of new vehicles will feature Android Auto wireless, with GM, Ford, and Honda touted as supporting the wire-free approach that obviates wires. 

In terms of what comes next for Android Auto, Google touts an upcoming integration with the instrument cluster. This feature was demoed today on the BMW iX to bring Google Maps to the screen in front of drivers. The map will adapt to different, user-selectable BMW layouts. More functions will eventually come to this cluster, with EV charging and parking app examples cited.

Additionally, BMW will also support Fast Pair for quickly connecting your phone and vehicle for wireless Android Auto and Bluetooth streaming. 

More about Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.

About the Author