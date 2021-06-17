This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the opening of Google’s first permanent store, Google Stadia’s presence at E3, and the yet to be announced new Pixel Stand.
- Made by Google’s first retail store opens on Thursday, June 17
- Here’s a tour of the first Google Store in New York City [Gallery]
- Stadia at E3 2021: Ubisoft keeps Google’s ship afloat as exclusives dominate the show
- Google preparing new Pixel Stand wireless charger w/ fans, likely for Pixel 6
- Here’s Fuchsia running on Google’s Nest Hub; comparing it is a game of splitting hairs [Video]
- How to know if your Nest Hub has been updated to Fuchsia OS
