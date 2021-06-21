Back in April, Google Workspace for Nonprofits became available with deals on plan upgrades. Google for Nonprofit users now have a new perk where they can get discounts on Google Store products, like the Nest Wifi.

The 10% discounts are just for productivity-oriented devices in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States. As a reminder, Made by Google’s Chromebook is only available in three countries (US, Canada, and UK).

Deals on Pixel phones would also help organizations, but it somewhat makes sense why Smart Displays, speakers, and streaming devices are not available.

You can activate up to 5 promo codes in your Google for Nonprofits account, but only 1 promo code can be applied at the Google Store checkout at a time and for a limited quantity of devices (up to 4 laptops or 10 Wifi devices) and subject to availability.

The activation process is below, while the Google for Nonprofit discount codes on the Pixelbook Go and Nest Wifi expire on May 31, 2022:

Go to Google for Nonprofits and sign in with your organization’s administrative account. Under “Google Store discounts”, click Get promo codes. Follow the steps.

More about Nest Wifi:

