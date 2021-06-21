Wear OS weather alerts appearing in different languages

The Wear OS Weather app (and tile) was revamped last fall to be much more modern. A small Wear OS bug in recent weeks sees weather alerts appear in a language that differs from the rest of your watch.

On the tile to the right of Wear OS watch faces, weather alerts appear below the current condition, icon, and temperature. It starts with a red triangle that features an exclamation mark, while the title/text follows.

For the past few weeks, the text has been appearing in a different language than — in most examples — English. Some report seeing Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Estonian. Tapping through sees the alert title appear in that foreign text, but the actual body of the alert matches the rest of the watch.

There’s no way to fix it since a user’s desired language is already set in system preferences. Contacting support is the best and only resolution here. You can fortunately tap the alert to read it and find out what the advisory is about. All wearable brands look to be impacted equally.

Besides the main visual overhaul, the Wear OS weather experience recently gained UV index.

More about Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: