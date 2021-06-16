The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 has now officially launched as a slightly more affordable alternative to the TicWatch Pro 3 and only the second Wear OS smartwatch to pack in the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.

While Wear OS may have some promise now that Google is planning on doubling down on the platform, it has been a frustrating year for fans wanting to take advantage of the latest Qualcomm wearable chipsets. The TicWatch E3 is only the second smartphone to come to market with the newest chipset — with the TicWatch Pro 3 being the only other option.

Taking the minimal design of the popular E-series, the TicWatch E3 has a 1.3-inch 360 by 360 pixel AMOLED display with a circular crown measuring 44 x 47 x 12.6mm. This is much smaller than the Pro 3, which has a 47mm crown. It’s fairly lightweight at just 32g and also includes an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, which has served the TicWatch Pro 3 well since its launch. There should be no issues with performance on the TicWatch E3 if its more premium predecessor is any yardstick. Mobvoi touts a 48-hour battery with the included 380mAh internal battery.

Also new on the TicWatch E3, you’ll find an enhanced health suite. Previous offerings such as TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise, and TicSleep are all still present, but alongside them, you’ll find a few new additions. That starts with TicOxygen, which enables blood oxygen readings (SpO2). TicZen helps monitor stress using SDNN and HRV readings. TicBreathe can be used to relax through breathing exercises. TicHearing can monitor noise around you to help you avoid damaging your hearing. Finally, TicSleep has been upgraded to work in Essential Mode. This suite of health features has just made the jump from the TicWatch Pro 3 down the device ladder.

Rounding out the TicWatch E3, there’s of course the latest version of Google’s Wear OS — which includes the new Gboard typing experience. There’s also built-in GPS, NFC for Google Pay, workout detection, a speaker and microphone for calls and Google Assistant interaction, and everything is wrapped up in an IP68 water-resistant body made up of stainless steel and nylon.

TicWatch E3 is available starting today from both Mobvoi’s website and Amazon. Pricing for the watch lands at $199. Stay tuned for our full review coming soon.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: