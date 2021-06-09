Thanks to a collaboration with Google, Samsung’s next batch of smartwatches won’t be running Tizen but, instead, a revamped version of Wear OS. Apparently, we’ll get a peek at that new Wear OS, Samsung Galaxy Watch experience at an MWC panel on June 28.

As a part of virtual MWC 2021 later this month, Samsung will host a session regarding its “New Watch Experience.” While Wear OS isn’t mentioned by name, it’s pretty clear what the company has in store. Samsung explains (emphasis our own):

The Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, services, and partnerships provide people with choice, freedom, and possibility. We’re reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers. And we’re enhancing security, giving people the protection they need in an open and connected world.

There’s not a whole lot that can be pulled from that, but it does help to back up the idea that Samsung made its switch to Wear OS thanks to its superior developer community environment and that this session will go over the transition for Samsung over to Google’s ecosystem. Presumably, this session will also give us our first good look at what the new Wear OS brings to the table and, more importantly, how Samsung will be altering it. It was previously reported that a “One UI skin” will be applied to the platform.

Whatever Samsung may bring to the table, we’ll see in just a few short weeks on June 28.

In related news, the GSMA just announced that there will be an in-person MWC conference in Los Angeles later this year from October 26-28.

