Deals: Google Nest bundles from $100, Fitbit Versa 3 hits $185, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a series of Google Nest smart home bundles from $100. That’s alongside Fitbit smartwatch discounts from $185 and Anker gear starting at $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Google Nest bundles from $100

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering several Google Nest packages, bundling its latest speakers, smart displays, and accessories. Our top pick is the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen with a Nest Mini at $100. Normally you’d pay $100 for the Assistant display and at least $35 for the speaker, with today’s offer saving you 26% to match the second-best value to date set once before.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Plus, you’re also receiving another way to expand the Assistant setup into an additional space, thanks to the Nest Mini for multi-room audio and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches on sale from $185

Various retailers currently offer the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch starting at $185. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re looking at as much as $45 in savings, as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low.

Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There are also built-in Assistant and Alexa features, as well as up to six-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, then be sure to check out this Fitbit Sense discount, too.

Anker’s latest sale is now live from $9

Anker is now back to start yet another week with a collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this week’s selection is the PowerHouse II 400 Power Station at $280. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at 30% in savings, as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low.

Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 300W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 400 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with a full AC outlet that’s supplemented by a 60W USB-C PD output, three USB-A slots, and a car socket. Thanks to a DC input, you’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup.

