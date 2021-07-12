OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 rolls out for OnePlus Nord w/ June security patch, battery boosts

OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord with some battery longevity improvements alongside the overdue June 2021 security patch.

While we await news of the follow-up to OnePlus’s first mid-range smartphone, the original Nord should now be receiving the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update complete with some fixes for common problems owners have faced over the past few months.

The update was confirmed as rolling out over on the Official OnePlus Forums, with some regional builds providing exactly the same tweaks and tuning just with a different build number. The most notable new addition with the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update is that of the June 2021 security patch. It’s a few weeks late at this stage, but it will still be welcomed by those with the Nord.

Everything else included here would be considered “quality of life” improvements. OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 should provide battery life benefits with tweaks for the power consumption in specific areas, while delayed notifications are another focal point for this update. Overheating has also been addressed although no further details are provided within the brief changelog — which you can see below:

System Extended battery life Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed the issue of delayed notifications Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2021.06



The OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 should now be available if you are in a region in which the device is available. However, it should be available via the popular third-party Oxygen Updater application if you are happy to sideload the update .zip file.

