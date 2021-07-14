Google Photos preps ‘Ask friends for photos’ feature for shared albums

Google Photos shared albums might be set to get even more collaborative with evidence of an “Ask friends for photos” feature that will allow you to request images directly from your friends and contacts.

Evidence of the feature was spotted by Jane Manchum Wong over on Twitter, who shared screenshots of what appears to be an expanded “Sharing” section of Google Photos complete with this “Ask friends for photos” option. This would no doubt be an excellent addition for photo posterity, with the ability to send a unique link to your friends and family members that will allow the recipient to upload multiple images (and hopefully videos) in bulk.

This link will allow friends and family with Google Photos to easily share with you in bulk

The only limitation noted is that the recipient will need to have Google Photos installed on their device to access the link and begin sharing. We can see the “Ask friends for photos” option being a big hit when you want to create or share albums on your Google Photos account after family gatherings, events, vacations, and things like weddings.

Google Photos is working on “Ask friends for photos” links where others can use the link to share photos with you in bulk (is this new? i haven’t been checking on the app for a while. but the url is broken) pic.twitter.com/OVXjwk2eXy — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 14, 2021

It’s a neat expansion of the shared album feature that has been part and parcel of Google Photos for a long time. However, we simply don’t know if or when the “Ask friends for photos” feature will come to Google Photos. At this stage, it looks like work is still ongoing on the option, which means we simply don’t know when it will come to the app just yet. We’re hoping it arrives soon as it could be a great way to document all manner of occasions.

More on Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: