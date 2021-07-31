Google sends out new round of invites to join ‘Pixel Superfans’ community

Google has operated a “community” of the Pixel’s “biggest fans” since at least 2019 — if not earlier. Earlier this week, Made by Google launched a new round of invites to join “Pixel Superfans.”

According to an email we’ve seen, the invite to join Google’s Pixel Superfans community was sent out via the usual googlepixel-noreply@google.com address used for marketing new products and quarterly Feature Drops, as well as the “welcome to your new Pixel [model]” introduction with tips after setting up a phone.

The message touts “access to special Google events.” One recent event, according to social media posts from people there, was a tour of Google Store Chelsea a day before it opened. Meanwhile, the company hosted a “special Pixel event” in Mountain View the day after Made by Google 2019 where people got a hands-on opportunity and chance to “meet the people behind it.”

“Perks” are also touted with Superfans last year getting deconstructed Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 prints as a holiday gift. Lastly, the email cites Q&A sessions with product teams and the “opportunity to tell [Google] what matters most to you,” i.e. provide direct feedback.

This week’s email links to a form that — among other questions — asks what Made by Google products you’ve owned. Besides Pixel phones and Buds, options include Nest Smart Displays and Home speakers, as well as Chromecast, Google/Nest Wifi, and Stadia.

The criteria for joining is unclear and could be based on how many Pixel phones you’ve owned.

In terms of logistics, Pixel Superfans operates over Facebook Groups. Such official fan communities are common with HTC Elevate being a historical example, while Qualcomm hosts a rather public “Snapdragon Insiders” program. This led to a “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders” that’s more or less an existing device with some tweaks.

