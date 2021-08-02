Google teases ‘preview’ of 2021’s new Pixel phones today

- Aug. 2nd 2021 8:51 am PT

Made by Google this morning tweeted that it had a “preview to share on new Pixel phones.” Set for 9 a.m. PT, we highly expect that the company will preview its fall lineup, presumably starting with the Pixel 5a.

This follows what happened last year with how Google announced the Pixel 4a in August and at the same time teased two upcoming phones for later in the year. At the very least, we should get an announcement date today.

The Pixel 5a is widely expected to be similar to last year’s Pixel 4a 5G and is expected in August.

