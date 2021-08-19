Hulu adds homescreen widgets to its Android app

If you’re binging your favorite content from Hulu on an Android phone or tablet, the app just got a handy new tool. Available now, Hulu has homescreen widgets now.

Released in the latest update on Android, Hulu has picked up two widgets. One, the “Discover” widget, will recommend TV Shows or Movies based on your preference. The other, “Jump Back In,” can show the latest pieces of content you’ve been streaming on demand or through Hulu’s Live TV subscription service.

Hulu also supports widgets on iOS, where a few different designs are available. For the most part, though, the functionality is identical across platforms. On Android, too, the widget will change its design slightly as you resize it. The default design is pictured below.

Hulu explains on a support page:

With Hulu mobile widgets, you can access all the stuff you love to watch — right at your fingertips. By adding the Hulu widget to your mobile device’s home screen, you can jump right back into binging your favorite shows or find something new to stream. By adding the Hulu widget to your mobile device’s home screen, you can decide which widget works best for the content you’d like to display. Content collections such as TV for You, Movies for You, Keep Watching, and Recent Channels* are all available on the Hulu widget. When choosing which type of widget to add, you can pick Jump Back In to highlight content that you’re currently watching, or Discover, which displays personalized recommendations. All you have to do is tap the content you’re interested in and you’ll be brought directly to the Hulu app to start streaming.

