Samsung expands ECG and blood pressure on Galaxy Watch 3, 4, and Active to Australia

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series handles smartwatch tasks well, but it’s also been strong when it comes to health tracking. For the past couple of years, Samsung has been making ECG and blood pressure checks available to Galaxy Watch owners, and now, that functionality is finally coming to Australia.

It went under the radar earlier this month, but Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will support ECG and blood pressure monitoring in Australia, starting in the near future. These two functions will be unlocked on September 10, the same day both smartwatches are available in the country.

This comes following approval from the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and the Australian Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration. Samsung does note that to get the most accurate results, it’s recommended to calibrate the watch once every four weeks. As in other regions, these stats also require a companion app that is only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Beyond the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also be adding these features in Australia. Samsung doesn’t have a set date for this addition, however, only saying it will arrive in “the coming months.”

From September 10, Australians will have access to on-demand ECG and blood pressure readings on Samsung’s latest wearables, the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. These are the first Samsung smartwatches available in Australia to offer both blood pressure and ECG monitoring. The Samsung Health Monitor app with access to blood pressure and ECG monitoring will also become available on the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 via a software update in the coming months.

