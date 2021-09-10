Deals: Lenovo P11 Pro falls to $290, HP Chromebook $70 off, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals include the Lenovo P11 Pro Android Tablet at $290. That’s alongside HP’s latest Chromebook for $290 and these Assistant-ready smart plugs from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo P11 Pro Android Tablet at new low of $290

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront is now discounting its P11 Pro Android Tablet to $290. Down from the usual $499 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only 42% off but also $20 below our previous mention.

Having launched last fall, Lenovo’s latest Android tablet arrives with an 11.5-inch OLED display at the center of the content consumption experience. That’s alongside four JBL speakers, which have been tuned for Dolby Atmos, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That’s all packed into an ultra-slim build that’s even thinner than an iPad Pro.

Score HP’s latest Chromebook at $290

Amazon now offers the HP Chromebook x360 14a for $290. Typically fetching $360, this recent release just launched back in April and is now seeing one of its first discounts to a new Amazon low at $70 off.

Delivering a 2-in-1 design that’s just as convenient for typing up notes and emails as it is for binging Netflix and more, this Chromebook is centered around a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. Everything is powered by an Intel Pentium processor, which pairs with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life.

BN-LINK indoor and outdoor smart plugs from $13

Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of BN-Link smart plugs and more, starting at $13. Our top pick is on the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet at $16. Down from $20, you’re looking at the best price in months with 20% in savings attached.

With the winter holiday season quickly approaching, this outdoor smart plug is a great way to be ready to connect Christmas lights and the like into your setup. It provides three different, independently-controllable outlets and connects right to your Wi-Fi to deliver Alexa and Assistant control.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: