LineageOS 18.1 support comes to ASUS ZenFone 8, more

Based upon Android 11, custom ROM LineageOS 18.1 has added support for more devices including the ASUS ZenFone 8.

The device is eligible for the upcoming Android 12 update and is even part of a Beta program that hints that the mini handset will get the next upgrade shortly after — or even alongside — Pixel hardware. With a lack of small flagship Android phones, the ASUS ZenFone 8 is a nice option for people wanting the best processor but not the biggest handset.

Should you happen to have the ZenFone 8, nightly LineageOS 18.1 builds are now available for the handset alongside the screen-sliding Lenovo Z5 GT and even 2014’s Sony Xperia Z2 (h/t XDA):

ASUS ZenFone 8 (sake)

Lenovo Z5 Gt (heart)

Sony Xperia Z2 (sirius)

If you happen to have one of the older devices, getting updated to Android 11 even if unofficially is a nice bonus, but it’s important to note that if you have the ZenFone 8, installing LineageOS 18.1 will mean a long wait to get Android 12 — especially as you’ll likely be able to update very soon.

