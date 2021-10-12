Latest leaked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders show just how much the camera bump sticks out

With the Pixel Fall Event one week away, new images provide our first good look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s camera bump in relation to the rest of the hardware.

Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) is back this afternoon and shared renders showing off all angles of Google’s upcoming flagships. Starting with the Pixel 6 in “Seafoam” green, we see just how much the “camera bar” extends from the rear surface. Side shots are the least flattering, but the angle in the first image above does a good job of masking the visor as do head-on shots of the back.

We get another look at the matte rails of the smaller phone. In this colorway, the mint glass panel contrasts nicely against the dark components. “Stormy Black,” meanwhile, is solidly one shade. There are antenna lines at the top and bottom, but they are quite hidden. The power button and volume rocker look to be metallic, black, and somewhat submerged.

Next up is the Pixel 6 Pro in “Cloudy White.” The camera array — with a 4x telephoto lens — on this more premium offering does not jut out as much compared to the Pixel 6. The buttons are somewhat hard to make out on this silver model, with “Stormy Black” having the same effect. The SIM card slot is similarly hidden.

The coral Pixel 6 and gold Pixel 6 Pro are absent in today’s tweet thread, reflecting how color availability will differ from country to country.

P6P in Stormy Black pic.twitter.com/VHH4jAELiM — E (@evleaks) October 12, 2021

