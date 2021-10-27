Android 12L adds Unicode 14 support, preview the 37 new emoji today [Gallery]

The focus of Android 12L is on tablets and foldables, but the release is also coming to phones and Google is introducing Unicode 14 emoji support with it.

Unicode 14.0 was originally expected to arrive in 2021 but was delayed. The emoji creation process takes two years, and COVID-19 pushed back everything by six months. Instead, Google spent this year redesigning its existing 992 character designs. They first debuted in Chrome OS and various web services, like Gmail, before coming to mobile with Android 12.

Unicode 14 introduces 37 new emoji. As spotted by RKBDI on Emojipedia’s website, it starts with seven new faces and seven new hands, which come with multi-skin tone combinations:

Melting Face, Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth, Face with Peeking Eye, Saluting Face, Dotted Line Face, Face with Diagonal Mouth, Face Holding Back Tears

Rightwards Hand, Leftwards Hand, Palm Down Hand, Palm Up Hand, Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed, Index Pointing at the Viewer, Heart Hands











In addition to a “Biting Lip,” there are three people characters with multiple skin tone options: Person with Crown, Pregnant Man, Pregnant Person.

The rest of the Unicode 14 emoji additions in Android 12L are below:

Troll, Coral, Lotus, Empty Nest, Nest with Eggs, Beans, Pouring Liquid, Jar, Playground Slide, Wheel, Ring Buoy, Hamsa, Mirror Ball, Low Battery, Crutch, X-Ray, Bubbles, Identification Card, Heavy Equals Sign

Take note of “bubbles” and how it looks awfully like a colorless version of Google Assistant’s “g” logo.

