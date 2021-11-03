Google News comes back to Spain after 7 years following copyright changes

Following the couple of years where it was needed most, Google announced today that it is relaunching Google News in Spain after a gap of seven years where it wasn’t available.

Google News is a part of Search, as well as an app on mobile devices which surfaces news from publishers better than a typical web search might. With enhancements for trusted publishers and other advantages, it’s a great way to get more information on current topics or breaking stories.

However, in 2014 Google News had to shut down in Spain due to local copyright regulations. Seven years ago, Spain required that every publication in the country charge Google News and similar services flat fees to use any snippet of an article, something Google said was “simply not sustainable.”

Now, Spain has issued a Royal Decree that changes this. Starting early next year, Google News will relaunch in Spain, with Google being able to negotiate licensing fees with publishers in the country – the same framework as the rest of the EU.

Google explains:

Starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories, from a wide range of sources, to help people in Spain find more information about current events and to dive deeper into those stories. Moreover, Google News helps people get more information from more news sources; a key tool in the fight against misinformation. For journalists and publishers, Google News helps them be discovered by more readers and generate valuable free traffic. Along with the return of Google News, the new copyright law allows Spanish media outlets — big and small — to make their own decisions about how their content can be discovered and how they want to make money with that content. Over the coming months, we will be working with publishers to reach agreements which cover their rights under the new law.

