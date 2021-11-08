Download 9to5Google’s Pixel 6-themed Material You wallpapers here [Gallery]

Over the course of the Android 12 Beta phase, we celebrated by creating some exclusive wallpapers, and in a similar manner we’re celebrating the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

If you’ve been living under a rock for a little while — we can’t blame you in all honesty — then Google’s huge Material You and Dynamic Color tweaks introduced with Android 12 will be completely new to you. In basic terms, your smartphone wallpaper acts as a conduit for all of your other apps by way of Dynamic Color.

System accenting and even third-party apps can change in an instant thanks to the colors Android 12 has plucked from your wallpaper. This definitely adds another layer of stress to picking a wallpaper, especially when so many other aspects of your device UI will be affected.

Google ships each Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with a pre-applied wallpaper that actually matches each device color. While these are nice and all, we thought it would be nice to take things a step further, and so we have created a set of special Pixel-y wallpapers for each device that you can slap on and enjoy.

Subscribe to 9to5Google on YouTube for more videos

While there are three colors for the Pixel 6 and a further three colors for the Pixel 6 Pro, there are actually only five unique options — as Stormy Black is used across the duo. So anyone worrying that there are “only 5” of our Pixel 6 wallpapers to download, there’s the reason. We’ve even decided to give them some Google-inspired names. There’s “Inky Black,” “Somewhat Sunny,” “Milky White,” “Questionably Coral,” and “Slighty Seafoam”:

Inky Black

Somewhat Sunny

Milky White

Questionably Coral

Slighty Seafoam

Without sounding too proud of ourselves, all of these wallpapers look incredible on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. You can adjust or tune the system accenting with the Wallpaper & styles app with ease, and they look fantastic with themed icons too.

Alongside the Material You-themed wallpapers, we thought that even if you don’t have a Pixel 6 or a device that will support Material You in Android 12, you might want to get in on the action. We created a few more wallpapers based upon the Pixel 6 and 6 pro colors that will look good on just about any Android smartphone — courtesy of Android’s official Bugdroid mascot.

These extra wallpapers also have their own Google-inspired Pixel 6 names including “Matte White,” “Smooth Silver,” “Carbon Black,” “Platinum Rose,” “Clearly Copper,” and “Very Veridian.” As you can tell, we’ve taken artistic license and severely stretched it out here… Either way, you can grab the wallpapers from the gallery below:

Matte White

Smooth Silver

Carbon Black

Platinum Rose

Very Veridian

Clearly Copper

If you want the highest-resolution versions of each of the Pixel 6 wallpapers, you can grab them via our dedicated Google Drive folder.

More on Google Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: