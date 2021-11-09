Fitbit rolling out Charge 5 ECG app and Daily Readiness Score to Sense, latest trackers

Alongside sleep tracking updates for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub, Google-owned Fitbit is rolling out the Daily Readiness Score to its latest smartwatches and trackers, while the Charge 5 gets an ECG app.

The Charge 5 is positioned as Fitbit’s most advanced tracker, but it launched without the ECG app. It has all of the Fitbit Sense’s sensors and capabilities, including the ability to take an electrocardiogram test that measures the electrical activity of your heart, in a smaller form factor.

Opening the ECG app and placing your fingers on the stainless steel side panels of the Charge 5 for 30 seconds will start the assessment for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

This capability is rolling out now with the Fitbit companion app on Android and iOS showing that a firmware update is available. It appears alongside the EDA app for stress management and readings.

Meanwhile, Fitbit is also rolling the Daily Readiness Score to the Sense, Versa 3/2, Inspire 2, Luxe, and Charge 5. This new metric joins existing ones for sleep, as well as stress, and factors in activity level, heart rate variability, and sleep. As we explained in August:

Taken together, it helps “assess when you’re ready to push yourself physically.” Higher (“excellent”) scores mean you’re good to exercise, with Daily Readiness — which is delivered every morning — accompanied by recommended activity levels. “Low readiness” generates suggestions to prioritize recovery if you’ve been particularly active recently, with the goal being to “build a smarter routine that is more in tune with your body.”

It requires a Fitbit Premium subscription and wearing your device throughout the day. The Daily Readiness Score is available in the Fitbit app starting today, while Sense and Versa 3 owners will be able to see it directly on their wrist. Compared to the Charge 5 update, we’re not DRS live yet on our devices.

Lastly, Blood Glucose Logging in the Fitbit app is coming to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, and the UK.

