Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 updated with battery & other status indicators, outdoor exercise mode

Fitbit OS 5.3 is rolling out as a smaller update for the Sense and Versa 3 that introduces status indicators. It follows the bigger release in June that added audible Google Assistant responses and better clock face switching.

The big usability update is status indicators that can note whether do not disturb (DND) is enabled to prevent you from missing notifications and, similarly, whether sleep mode is turned on. Meanwhile, a “critically low” battery is noted by a bold red icon, while a struck-through phone means your wearable isn’t connected to your mobile device.

These icons appear at the very top of the watch face for three seconds upon the screen turning on. Users have the option to disable them entirely from Settings app > Display > Status indicators. Overall, it’s faster than swiping right for quick settings.

To see them again, swipe right to see the icons at the top of quick settings.

Elsewhere, Fitbit notes that the Exercise app for the Sense and Versa 3 now offers an outdoor exercise mode to track “kayaking, skiing, and more.”

Fitbit officially says version 44.128.6.12 for the Sense and 36.128.6.12 for the Versa 3 with these status indicators “will be available soon,” and that “some of you may already have this update available.” The update process involves opening the Fitbit app, selecting your profile in the top-left corner, and then selecting your device in the list below. It’s recommended to be on Wi-Fi to “greatly reduce the time it can take to get set up.”

