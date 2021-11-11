Realme’s Google TV streaming stick is headed to Europe, will undercut Chromecast’s price

Google TV is slowly expanding, with the platform being used recently by Realme in its first streaming stick. Now, Realme is bringing its Google TV stick to Europe, and it’ll be competitive against Google’s Chromecast on pricing.

Realme confirmed to Android Planet that it would launch its Google TV streaming stick in Europe, specifically in the Netherlands, sometime in December.

Apparently, the Realme Stick will come with the same Google TV platform in the region and will be sold in two variants, the standard 4K model as well as a cheaper 2K offering. The 4K option will cost €69.99, the same price the Chromecast with Google TV carries in neighboring Germany. Meanwhile, the 2K version will be sold for €54.99, undercutting Google’s price by a fair bit, albeit with that lack of resolution.

It’s worth noting that the Chromecast with Google TV isn’t officially sold in the Netherlands, but is sold in Germany just across the border. It’ll be interesting to see if Realme targets other portions of Europe alongside this release in the Netherlands, as so far, it’s not directly competing against Google’s streamer.

