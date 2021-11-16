Google Cloud outage partially takes down Snapchat, Discord, Spotify, and more

A Google Cloud outage this morning is responsible for taking down parts of Snapchat, Discord, Spotify, and a host of other services that rely on GCP for hosting.

The outages are more partial in nature with most of the nytimes.com and the Spotify player still working. In the case of the music streaming service, Spotify Connect is offline.

Users on Downdetector have also reported issues (404 errors) with Etsy, Pokemon Go, The Home Depot, and various games. Bit.ly is also affected, impacting a lot of links on the web. Meanwhile, there’s a Nest login outage impacting:

Setup & Pairing, Nest Apps, Nest Thermostat, Nest Protect, Nest Cam Live Video, Nest Cam Video History, and Works with Nest

There are no problems with Gmail, Drive, Meet, or any other Workspace app at this point. YouTube is also fully functional.

The company has acknowledged an issue with Google Cloud Networking this morning that started at 9:53 a.m. PT.

As of 10:17 a.m., Google says the “issue with Cloud Networking is partially resolved,” but there’s no “ETA for full resolution at this point.”

Customers will be unable to apply changes to their load balancers until the issue is fully resolved.

Services are starting to come back online with Nest saying that its issue was resolved at 10:43 a.m.

Updating…

