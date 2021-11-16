‘motoWatch 100’ leaks but it does not appear to be running Wear OS

Last month, we spotted the name and final look of the next Motorola-branded wearable. The motoWatch 100 has now fully leaked in retail renders, and it does not appear to be running Wear OS.

Evan Blass shared full images of the “motoWatch 100” on Twitter this morning. We see the “Steel Silver” variant (“Phantom Black” will also be available) with two side buttons and a sunken display that is a level lower than the aluminum bezel. We also get a look at the charger (presumably pogo pins) for the 355mAh battery, GPS, and 5 ATM water resistance.

The default watch face reveals a big fitness focus, while we see the companion health app recording “active minutes,” sleep, and SpO2 (with heart rate variability).

This leak also highly suggests that the motoWatch 100 is not running Wear OS. One image touts an “all-new moto watch OS” that does not allude to Google’s operating system in any way. As such, the Moto Watch licensee built its own proprietary software and UI stack. Do not expect major apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, or Google Maps.

From the FCC listing, we get instructions on how to access the e-label and it differs from the current Moto 360 and Wear OS 2 today (Settings app > Regulatory information). It would be rather odd if it did not run Wear OS and was instead using a custom OS.

It remains to be seen whether any future Moto device will run Wear OS or whether it’s proprietary from here on out.

