T-Mobile is handing out $10 Google Play credits to Google One subscribers

T-Mobile has been offering better support for more and more Google services as of late, including the recent arrival of a special Google One tier just for T-Mobile customers. Now, T-Mobile is handing out free Google Play credits as a gift to its subscribers.

The offer, spotted by the folks over at The T-Mo Report, is heading to T-Mobile subscribers right now via email and gives users a $10 Google Play credit. Currently, it appears as though the offer is only being sent to those who signed up for the Google One promotion through T-Mobile.

We’re giving you a $10 credit for Google Play on us, just for signing up for T-Mobile. Treat yourself to apps, games, movies, and more, and enjoy them across devices.

This promotion is valid to subscribers through April of 2022. The value of the credit must then be used by July 1, 2022.

T-Mobile first announced a partnership with Google offering One storage earlier this year, with the special tier serving as a middle ground between Google’s lower-cost tiers and much more expensive storage offerings.

