Seemingly official teaser video of OnePlus 10 Pro shows new renders, launch event date

What appears to be an official teaser video for the OnePlus 10 Pro has arrived online, offering another look at the camera bump and green colorway as well as the device’s launch event date.

OnePlus has been preparing to shake things up a bit this coming year, with Pete Lau recently teasing that their 2022 phones would be announced in January instead of the usual March/April window. We now have a much more firm date to get excited for, thanks to a seemingly official OnePlus 10 Pro event teaser video being leaked onto Weibo.

The video, which also serves to lightly showcase the flagship phone with official renders ahead of its announcement, offers up an event date of January 11 at 2:00 p.m. China Standard Time — which works out to be January 10 at 10:00 p.m. PT in the US. Once again though, like in the previous teaser, there is no mention made of the smaller OnePlus 10, only the 10 Pro.

Within the rest of the teaser video, we can see the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display, which is on and showing a wavy, live wallpaper, along with the punch hole for the front facing camera. We’re then treated to the relatively plain rear side, made more interesting by the large camera bump with Hasselblad branding. The final portion of the video shows the rear again, but this time offers the contrast between the black and green colorways of the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the green appearing to be much richer in these renders than seen in the OnLeaks renders.

Across the various leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro has become something of a known quantity at this point. If you need a recap of everything we’ve learned so far about the upcoming flagship, our Damien Wilde has you covered with an in-depth video.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: