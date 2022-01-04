OnePlus 10 Pro specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120Hz LPTO display, 80W charging, more

In typical OnePlus fashion, the brand that “Never Settles” is teasing its upcoming flagship with a list of specs confirming much of what we expected from the OnePlus 10 series.

Due to a staggered launch across the globe, China will see the OnePlus 10 Pro first, and given the spec sheet, it looks to continue the legacy of previous flagship devices. For starters, the device will measure in at 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm with the device, including a 6.67-inch 120Hz LPTO AMOLED display. The internals include the usage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage alongside a number of other key additions.

Of those, the most notable spec bumps to the OnePlus 10 Pro will include the usage of a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging via compatible accessories. Reverse wireless charging will be included, but OnePlus has not noted the speeds.

The high-profile partnership with Hasselblad continues with the OnePlus 10 Pro’s wrap-around camera laden with the Swedish camera manufacturer’s branding. The camera specs include a 32-megapixel selfie camera and, at the rear, a 48-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and 8-megapixel tertiary sensor.

It comes as no surprise to see that the spec sheet for the OnePlus 10 Pro notes that it will launch with OxygenOS based upon Android 12 pre-installed. For those unaware, this version of OxygenOS is the first stable release to be based upon Oppo’s ColorOS. This polarizing change has been made to improve the update process, and the merging of the Oppo and OnePlus development teams will supposedly be a catalyst for increased OTA regularity.

Beyond the specs, we know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch on January 11 in China and likely later in global regions. It will be available in a matte black and an alpine green option.

