Past Fitbit Premium subscribers can redeem another multi-month free trial

In recent years, Fitbit has offered a few months of free Premium when purchasing a new tracker or smartwatch. Subscribers that took advantage of that offer are now discovering that they’re eligible for another free trial.

If you’re currently unsubscribed, heading to the “Premium” tab in the Android or iOS app reveals the ability to “Start my x-month free trial.” The duration interestingly appears to vary (3, 6, or 12 months) depending on how long your original trial was.

After tapping, you’re presented with the “Regular” monthly or “Best Value” annual options, with both offering a free trial. According to one thread today, many old users are encountering this surprise ability to get another extended trial. It’s unclear if this second stab at free Premium is intentional or ultimately just a lapse in Fitbit’s system.

Fitbit Premium offers a more detailed breakdown of your Sleep Score, Stress Management Score, and the Daily Readiness Score. Other stats like breathing rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, and skin temperature variation get extended from one week to 90 days. You also get access to over 200 workouts and various mindfulness sessions.

