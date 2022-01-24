Microsoft releases long overdue Android 11 update for the original Surface Duo

After missing its original 2021 deadline, Microsoft this morning is rolling out Android 11 to the Surface Duo.

Featuring the January security patch, the Surface Duo gets the following new features with Android 11:

Enabled launching of OneNote when clicking the top button on Surface Slim Pen 2. It requires Surface Slim Pen 2 to be paired with Surface Duo.

Enabled in Surface Duo features , in Settings , to choose preference for answering phone calls when folded.

, in , to choose preference for answering phone calls when folded. Enabled in Surface Duo features , in Settings , to choose specific apps to automatically span across both screens when you open them.

, in , to choose specific apps to automatically span across both screens when you open them. Optimized Quick Settings and notification width for portrait and landscape orientations.

Adjust media volume directly from Quick Settings in any device mode.

Use thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey now with all device modes and application states.

Updated app drawer and folder design with improved drag-and-drop support.

Refreshed Microsoft feed design with updated cards and new Microsoft Start widgets for News and Weather.

Photos by OneDrive: New dual-screen enhanced experience for viewing and editing photos in the OneDrive app.

New dual-screen enhanced experience for viewing and editing photos in the OneDrive app. Xbox Game Pass: Discovery and play games from the cloud with an on-screen controller. Some devices, accessories, and software sold separately. Additional fees and/or subscriptions required for some apps and features.

Discovery and play games from the cloud with an on-screen controller. Some devices, accessories, and software sold separately. Additional fees and/or subscriptions required for some apps and features. Send feedback to Microsoft by opening Settings, then tap About, then tap Give feedback to Microsoft.

Version 2021.1027.156 is rolling out now. Open the Settings app > System > System update to download the 2.38GB OTA. Microsoft did not release a December patch for its original foldable, thus adding credence to speculation that this update was originally intended to arrive last month. This OTA comes as all other modern devices are in the process of getting Android 12.

More on Surface Duo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: