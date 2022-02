Samsung February 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

After a great start to the new year update schedule, Samsung has started rolling out the February 2022 security update to selected Galaxy devices from January 28. Here’s every device that has been updated so far.

It’s actually not yet clear just what issues Samsung has addressed in the February update at this stage, but we do expect to learn more very soon. The Korean firm regularly provides details on what fixes and security flaws have been patched in regular security bulletins. At least for now, the latest patch is a mystery.

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the very latest and greatest security update is quite small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region. While we often associate update speed to the most recent flagship smartphones, it was the Galaxy Note 20 that was updated first on January 28.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

We’re going to see the Galaxy S22 series at some point in February 2022, but the existing S-series smartphones are getting the latest security update. For those with the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the February security update is rolling out in the United Kingdom right now.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are now receiving the latest security update in the United States with the Qualcomm-powered Samsung trio seeing the patches the very same day that the Galaxy S22 has launched. After a delayed release, the Galaxy S21 FE is starting to see the latest security patch in the United States as of February 21.

LTE-powered Galaxy S20 FE models have since been updated to encompass all but one of the S20 series after rolling out in vast swathes of mainland Europe from February 16. Conversely, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in all regions but it’s the US that is first to get the update for the cut-price flagship as of February 18.

Although launched just prior to the S20 series hit store shelves, the Galaxy S10 Lite is also getting updated with the latest security patch in a number of European nations including Austria, Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Baltics, and the Nordics.

2019’s entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series from the S10e through to the Galaxy S10 5G is now being fully updated with the very latest February 2022 security patch in Europe. The Exynos 9820 powered devices are seeing the update first, with a Qualcomm rollout now taking place in the United States as of February 24. The Galaxy S10 Lite has similarly been updated but on a wide array of US carriers including AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, and more:

Galaxy Z Fold series

One could easily make the case for the Z Fold series being the premier Samsung smartphone lineup but that hasn’t been the case with regard to updates this month. 2020’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the first such foldable to get the February security patch after confirmation of the rollout in the United States on February 14. That’s not all as it also includes the stable Android 12 update for those Stateside too:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916USQU2FVAB Available in US: Unlocked



Galaxy Z Flip series

The smaller foldable lineup in Samsung’s smartphone arsenal is one of the most intriguing to date. It is part of the Korean tech giant’s two-pronged push for mass foldable adoption alongside the Z Fold series — and it could work. Fusing a more “traditional” smartphone form factor when unfolded with the clamshell design seen throughout the mid-90s and early-2000s, this design clearly works.

Those with the most recent and pretty excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can get updated with the February patch as the rollout has started in selected European regions including Germany, Italy, Portugal and Luxembourg alongside Africa, and Asia. This update does come with three distinct build numbers for specific regions.

This is complemented by the update also rolling out for the original Galaxy Z Flip in over 50 regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. This has been followed up with the latest patch for the 5G version, which is rolling out right now to unlocked devices:

Galaxy Z Flip — F700FXXS8FVA2 (Released first in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia)

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707USQS2EVB1 (Released first in the US) Available in US: Unlocked

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXU2BVA9 (Released first in Africa, Asia, Australia) / F711BXXS2BVAA (Released first in Latin America) / F916BXXS2FVB1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Note series

Although we are unlikely to ever see another direct Galaxy Note series smartphone, fans hold the S Pen-laden devices in very high regard. The Galaxy Note 20 series became the very first Samsung phone to get the very latest security update on January 28, softening the blow at the lack of follow-up at least for hardcore fans. It has taken until February 15 for US variants of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra series to begin seeing the latest patch. Those on Verizon should now begin to see the OTA update reach their devices over the coming days.

Major OS updates for the Galaxy Note 10 series are set to end in 2022 but that doesn’t mean that security patches are letting up. The entire lineup is now getting the February security update treatment courtesy of Samsung in the United States — specifically those on Verizon (h/t Droid-life). A further rollout for those with the Exynos 9825 version has started in Europe with a slightly different build number to boot. 5G variants of the Note 10+ are now receiving the latest patch after the rollout started in Switzerland on February 18.

A shock or surprise update for the unsupported Galaxy Note 9 is now rolling out with the February security patch for Verizon subscribers in the US with the older handset. It’s unclear if this patch will be available to global Note 9 users but it’s nice to see some love for it.

Galaxy Note 9 — N960USQS9FVB1 (Released first in the US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 10 — N970USQS7GVA1 / N975FXXS7GVB1 (Released first in US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 10+ — N975USQS7GVA1 / N975FXXS7GVB1 (Relased first in US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N975USQS7GVA1 / N976BXXS7GVB1 (Released first in US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 20 — N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US on Verizon



Galaxy A series

The entire Galaxy A series has become a great place for those on a tight budget to look toward in recent years. Samsung offers a great update schedule plus some impressive hardware in the range that now makes up a large portion of the entire Galaxy lineup. As of January 31, the only Samsung Galaxy A-series device to get the February latest security update is the A50s. This update started rolling out on January 29 in Vietnam.

After the A50s, the Galaxy A51 is now only the fourth Samsung device to officially receive the February patch after the rollout started in vast swathes of South America including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. The update began rolling out on February 3, 2022, and is expected to head into further markets very soon. The latest software update has now also arrived on the Galaxy A32 series with the rollout already underway in Russia.

Those in the United States with the Samsung Galaxy A50 can now get the February security patch as the latest update is now rolling out to Verizon subscribers. While not available in all regions, the Galaxy A42 5G is now getting the latest February security update from Samsung. Those in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom should now be able to pull the OTA on their devices.

We labelled the Galaxy A52 5G one of the very best affordable Android devices shortly after its release and that hasn’t necessarily changed too drastically. It gets regular updates and the February patch is now rolling out to those with the cheaper device in the United States.

Galaxy A32 — A325FXXU2AVB1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A42 5G — A426BXXU3CVA9 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A50 — A505USQSHDVA2 (Relased first in the US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy A50s — A507FNXXU6DVA2 (Released first in Vietnam)

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXS5EVA1 (Released first in South America)

Galaxy A52 5G — A526U1UES4CVB2 (Released first in the US) Available in US

— A526U1UES4CVB2 (Released first in the US)

Galaxy Tab series

The Galaxy Tab series is one of the few Android tablet lines that offer premium options and a familiar Samsung feel. The Korean firm keeps a vast selection of the tablet lineup updated and secure with the latest patches including the Galaxy Tab S6. The update started rolling out on February 21 in various European regions.

Galaxy Tab S6 — T865XXU5CVB1 (Released first in Europe)

Other Galaxy devices

Samsung’s entire Galaxy lineup encompasses a wide array of form factors and price points. While the A-series represents the affordable Android spectrum, some regions get access to even more sub-$400 smartphone options. A case in point is the Galaxy F series, the F62 is an India-only device but what it lacks in global availability it makes up for in raw specifications. It also gets fairly regular updates with the latest security patch rolling out as of February 16.

Another affordable Android in the form of the Galaxy M31 is similarly well supported by Samsung with the handset getting updated from February 17. Continuing the updates for the Galaxy F series is the F41, which is a rebranded M41. This update is now rolling out in selected regions including Brazil and Panama as of February 24.

Galaxy F41 — F415FUBS1BVB1 (Released first in Brazil and Panama)

Galaxy F62 — E625FDDU2AVA3 (Released first in India)

Galaxy M31— M315FXXS2BVB1 (Relased first in Bolivia)

