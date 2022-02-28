Google Play Pass is now available in India with over 1,000 paid apps and games

Google Play Pass is bringing a catalog of paid apps and games to India, nearly three years after launching in other countries.

Play Pass made its debut in the US in 2019 before expanding to nine other countries a year later. The subscription service is designed to offer Android users access to both paid apps and games to offer ad-free experiences and no additional fees for a low monthly cost. In the US, the subscription costs just $4.99/month. As it stands today, the service is available in over 90 countries.

This week, Google has confirmed that Play Pass is expanding to India, with over 1,000 apps and games now available and a one-month trial available.

Play Pass is rolling out to Android devices in India this week and will offer a high-quality and curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including India.

The cost of Google Play Pass in India comes out to Rs. 99 billed monthly, or Rs. 889 for the entire year. Prepaid one-month gifts are also available for Rs. 109 to share with a family member or friend.

