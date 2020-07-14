Back in September, Google launched a subscription service for Android apps and games. Play Pass, which has added over 150 titles since last year, is now coming to an additional nine countries and getting an annual payment option.

Google at launch touted more than 350 “completely unlocked” applications that are free of in-app purchases (IAPs) and advertising. Compared to Apple Arcade, Play Pass includes non-entertainment utilities and tools, like weather apps.

New content is added monthly with a recent push for experiences from the Sesame Workshop as part of a kid-friendly selection. Under “Apps and games for kids,” look for a “Teacher approved” badge. The company today also touts new games that will soon premiere on Play Pass:

You can get started with the newly-released The Almost Gone from Playdigious, and look out for exciting content like The Gardens Between and Kingdom Rush and brand new releases like Bright Paw from Rogue and Line Weight from The Label coming later this year.

To expand availability beyond the US, Play Pass is coming to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the United Kingdom this week for a total of 10 countries.







Meanwhile, the $4.99 per month plan will be augmented by an annual subscription that costs $29.99 stateside. Current users will see an “Upgrade to a yearly subscription” option in the main feed. You’re essentially paying for six months and getting a full year.

To sign-up for the one-month trial, open the Play Store’s navigation drawer and tap “Play Pass” to get started. This will add a new tab to the bottom bar where you can browse through unlocked apps. The feed is personalized and includes sections like “New and notable,” “Top games,” and “Recommended for you.” This subscription integrates with Google Play Family Sharing to give five other family members access.

All these new Play Pass features are rolling out this week.

