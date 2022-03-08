Where to find the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in stock

This year, Samsung released the Galaxy S22 series, which consists of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra – all fantastic devices in their own respects. Unfortunately, chip shortages are still a thing, and it doesn’t help that the S22 series is in seriously high demand. This guide will help you find the device you want and figure out where it’s in stock.

Where Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are in stock

Now that the S22 series is out of preorder, there are a few official places you can purchase an S22 device. Other than Samsung’s website, Amazon and Best Buy are going to be your best bets for an S22 without a contract. If you’re looking for an S22 under contract, Verizon and AT&T both have consistent stock available.

We’ll continuously update this list so that you can find the most current place to purchase a new Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra in stock wherever you decide to buy.

Samsung

S22 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22+ 128GB – In stock (black, white, green) Sold out (pink) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22 Ultra 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (black, burgundy, green) Sold out (white) 512GB – In stock (black, white, green) Sold out (burgundy)



Amazon

S22 128GB – In stock (black) Backorder (green, white) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22+ 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22 Ultra 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – Backorder (all colors) 512GB – In stock (black) Backorder (green, burgundy, white)



Best Buy

S22 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (green, white, black) Sold out (pink)

S22+ 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (black, green) Sold out (white, pink)

S22 Ultra 128GB – In stock (black) Backorder (green, burgundy, white) 256GB – In stock (burgundy) Sold out (white, green, black) 512GB – In stock (burgundy) Sold out (black, green, white)



Galaxy S22 series from carriers

Carriers often provide some pretty good deals for those signing up for a new contract. Recently, Verizon joined AT&T in making contracts 36-month the only contract option available, so keep that in mind when buying from a carrier. If you’re on the fence about trying a new carrier, we suggest giving Visible a shot, after all, they’ve been pretty good about keeping the Galaxy S22 series in stock.

Verizon

S22 128GB – In stock (white, black, green) Backorder (pink) 256GB – In stock (white, black, green) Backorder (pink)

S22+ 128GB – In stock (black) Backorder (white, green, pink) 256GB – Backorder (all colors)

S22 Ultra 128GB – In stock (white, black, green) Backorder (burgundy) 256GB – Backorder (all colors) 512GB – Backorder (all colors)



AT&T

S22 128GB – In stock (black, green, white) Limited (pink) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22+ 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22 Ultra 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (all colors) 512GB – In stock (all colors)



Visible

Note: Visible does not carry the green color variant for the S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra, nor do they carry white in the S22 Ultra.

S22 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22+ 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (all colors)

S22 Ultra 128GB – In stock (all colors) 256GB – In stock (burgundy) Sold out (black)



Whether you decide to go carrier or not, these are going to be the easiest and safest options to get a Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra in stock. As mentioned, we’ll keep an eye out for stock alerts and be sure to update this list with the latest information available as necessary.

