Where to find the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in stock

- Mar. 8th 2022 8:05 am PT

This year, Samsung released the Galaxy S22 series, which consists of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra – all fantastic devices in their own respects. Unfortunately, chip shortages are still a thing, and it doesn’t help that the S22 series is in seriously high demand. This guide will help you find the device you want and figure out where it’s in stock.

Where Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are in stock

Now that the S22 series is out of preorder, there are a few official places you can purchase an S22 device. Other than Samsung’s website, Amazon and Best Buy are going to be your best bets for an S22 without a contract. If you’re looking for an S22 under contract, Verizon and AT&T both have consistent stock available.

We’ll continuously update this list so that you can find the most current place to purchase a new Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra in stock wherever you decide to buy.

Samsung

  • S22
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
  • S22+
    • 128GBIn stock (black, white, green) Sold out (pink)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
  • S22 Ultra
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (black, burgundy, green) Sold out (white)
    • 512GBIn stock (black, white, green) Sold out (burgundy)

Amazon

  • S22
    • 128GBIn stock (black) Backorder (green, white)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
  • S22+
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
  • S22 Ultra
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBBackorder (all colors)
    • 512GBIn stock (black) Backorder (green, burgundy, white)

Best Buy

  • S22
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (green, white, black) Sold out (pink)
  • S22+
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (black, green) Sold out (white, pink)
  • S22 Ultra
    • 128GBIn stock (black) Backorder (green, burgundy, white)
    • 256GBIn stock (burgundy) Sold out (white, green, black)
    • 512GBIn stock (burgundy) Sold out (black, green, white)

Galaxy S22 series from carriers

Carriers often provide some pretty good deals for those signing up for a new contract. Recently, Verizon joined AT&T in making contracts 36-month the only contract option available, so keep that in mind when buying from a carrier. If you’re on the fence about trying a new carrier, we suggest giving Visible a shot, after all, they’ve been pretty good about keeping the Galaxy S22 series in stock.

Verizon

  • S22
    • 128GBIn stock (white, black, green) Backorder (pink)
    • 256GBIn stock (white, black, green) Backorder (pink)
  • S22+
    • 128GBIn stock (black) Backorder (white, green, pink)
    • 256GBBackorder (all colors)
  • S22 Ultra
    • 128GBIn stock (white, black, green) Backorder (burgundy)
    • 256GBBackorder (all colors)
    • 512GBBackorder (all colors)

AT&T

  • S22
    • 128GBIn stock (black, green, white) Limited (pink)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
  • S22+
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
  • S22 Ultra
    • 128GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 256GBIn stock (all colors)
    • 512GBIn stock (all colors)

Visible

Note: Visible does not carry the green color variant for the S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra, nor do they carry white in the S22 Ultra.

Whether you decide to go carrier or not, these are going to be the easiest and safest options to get a Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra in stock. As mentioned, we’ll keep an eye out for stock alerts and be sure to update this list with the latest information available as necessary.

