Deals: Google Pixel 6 Pro Amazon discount, Pixel Buds A-Series $89, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro discount. That’s alongside the first Google Pixel Buds A-Series sale of the year and the Nest Learning Thermostat at $50 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 Pro sees rare unlocked Amazon discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $868. Down from $899, this is one of the very first unlocked discounts to date and a new Amazon all-time low.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around the back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series see first discount of the year

B&H is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $89. Marking the very first discount of the year from the usual $99 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $10 in savings that is as rare as they come. The last discount was back on Black Friday.

Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Spring discounts arrive on Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. The likes of Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are offering one of the first price cuts of the year at $50 off the usual $249 going rate. Google direct has it for $194, as well.

Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this spring, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker hits best Amazon price

Amazon is now offering the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways from $30. Regularly $50, this is matching the all-time low on the black and red models as well as being the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon.

A particularly portable option to pick up as the weather warms up, it features a sort of fabric-wrapped treatment with an IP67 water and dustproof design alongside up to 5 hours of wireless playback on a single charge. It uses the included USB-C cable to juice back up and will easily connect with any and all of your Bluetooth-enabled smart devices.

Razer’s Kishi Android controller grip on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $75. While you’d more regularly pay $100, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $25 off. This is also the best price since it dropped in October of last year. The Android version is also on sale for $55, down from $80.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

