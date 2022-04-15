Samsung will sell refurbished Galaxy S21 series for up to $200 off, pre-orders get $100 credit

Buying a slightly older phone is a good way to save some money, but if you’re not comfortable buying from a private seller, Samsung is now selling refurbished versions of the Galaxy S21 lineup with solid discounts.

Starting today, Samsung is opening pre-orders for refurbished Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra devices through its “Re-Newed” online store. Open sales start on April 22, with carriers and retailers also joining in on April 28.

The refurbished phones are restored to “like-new” condition with official parts and a brand new battery as well. There’s a one-year warranty on the device, too.

Discounts aren’t huge, but it’s a good way to save some money. The regular Galaxy S21 is discounted by $124, the Galaxy S21+ by $149, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra by $200. The phones are only available in their gray/black 128GB variants. Samsung isn’t disclosing exact pricing ahead of time, but those prices should be $674.99, $849.99, and $999.99, respectively. Pre-orders made before April 22 also come with a $100 credit that can be used on Samsung.com.

This year, refurbished devices are a bigger selling point than usual, as Samsung has upgraded its software support commitments. The entire Galaxy S21 series is currently guaranteed major Android updates for four years after its 2021 debut, meaning the device should be getting Android 14 or 15 at least. The series will also get security updates for an additional year after that.

