Deals: Fitbit Sense Smartwatch spring discount lands at $180, Galaxy Chromebook 2, more

All of today’s best deals are up for grabs and headlined by a Fitbit Sense spring discount at $180. That’s alongside Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $549 and this 55-inch Hisense 4K 120Hz ULED Android TV at $300 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch sees spring discount down to $180

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $180. Normally fetching $250 as of late, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $70 off. This is $20 under our previous mention from back in February as well.

Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a 2-in-1 touchscreen

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 i3/8GB/128GB for $549. Normally listed for $700, this 22% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked. Running Google Chrome OS, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is designed for productivity and internet safety.

This device is powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and 8GB of system memory to provide the power you need to get the office and school work done. The 2-in-1 design alongside the touchscreen allows you to use this Chromebook as a tablet as well. Samsung boasts a battery life of up to 13 hours, but of course, it is dependent on use. Be sure to check out our launch coverage

This 55-inch Hisense 4K 120Hz ULED Android TV is $300 off

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $700. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $300 in savings, a match of the all-time low, and the best price since a 1-day sale in the beginning of January.

Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) as well as all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: