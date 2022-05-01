No, you don’t actually have $500 of Google Store credit following erroneous UI tweak

As of late, the Google Store has undergone a few tweaks, but the latest change unfortunately results in people thinking they have $500 of store credit available to them.

This issue starts with the Google Store getting a redesigned account menu when you tap on your profile avatar in the top-right corner of the page. Everything is better spaced out, while menu items (Orders, Preferred Care, Subscriptions, My Nest Home, and Settings) are accompanied by modern Google icons.

Below the message noting your Google One perk, there’s a “Google Store Credit” total. If you have any Google Store credit whatsoever on your account, the balance will show as $500.

In my case, I have just over $2, with that correct amount reflected when on the final step of the checkout process or in Settings. We’ve replicated this issue with three accounts in total.

Meanwhile, the US Google Store is no longer highlighting Earth Day (though those deals are still active until day’s end) and back to showcasing the Pixel Pass subscription. The “Made to be helpful” carousel has also returned.

