Stadia Changelog: Google finally passes 20 new games this year, over four months later

The pace of new games on Google Stadia in 2022 has been slow, to say the least, with merely 20 new games available as the month of May starts.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

As May 2022 starts, Google has finally surpassed 20 new games on Stadia during this calendar year. That’s 1/5 of the company’s list of promised additions for this year.

New titles this week include Overcooked: All You Can Eat and Elemental War II, the latter debuting on the store today. Both of these games are welcome additions, of course, with Overcooked being a particularly good get. The party nature of the game makes it a great fit for Stadia, but it’s certainly unfortunate that cross-play is not available. Over this past weekend, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles also arrived on Stadia.

Google has added 22 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Games coming to Stadia

Google didn’t announce any new games for Stadia this week, and there were no signs of new titles in the pipeline through other sources. The next major release we’re expecting is Cities: Skylines, which should arrive sometime this month.

Risk of Rain 2 ‘Survivors of the Void’ delayed to Q4

The first expansion to Risk of Rain 2 debuted on PC earlier this year, but the developers have been largely quiet about the console and Stadia release for “Survivors of the Void.” This week, they unfortunately confirmed that the expansion has been delayed to Q4 2022, to ensure that the game’s quality on Stadia and consoles is closer to the PC version when it arrives.

May’s Pro games go live

Stadia Pro members were able to claim their latest batch of games this week, with four titles available. The new additions include:

Removals from Stadia Pro include the Life is Strange remasters, Floor Kids, The Nightmare Prince, Trine 4, and Kemono Heroes.

Indie Game Sale

Stadia has some great deals on Indie games this week, with up to 80% off some titles. Some notable deals include:

You can see the full sale on the Stadia Store. Importantly, the best deals are available if you’re an active Pro member.

FIFA 22 tests out cross-play support

EA this week announced a test for cross-platform multiplayer support in FIFA 22, something that would certainly be a big boost for Stadia players of the game. The test will allow players to opt-in or opt-out from playing with players on other platforms.

The test is live now.

And it’s live! Cross-play test functionality is now available in #FIFA22 Online Seasons and Online Friendlies. https://t.co/DchcuUwOR7 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 3, 2022

City Legends changes its game rating

In an extraordinarily rare move, the ERSB has updated the age rating for one of the games on Stadia. Google sent out a notice to Stadia players to let them know that the game City Legends – The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Complete Edition is changing its rating from E10+ to Teen. This won’t impact the game’s content in any way, but it will affect any age restrictions imposed on your Stadia account or sharing with your child.

Stadia games now show up in Google Search

While it seems like an obvious move, Stadia is finally showing actual game listings in Google Search, three years after the platform debuted. This comes as Stadia has overhauled store listings for games.

