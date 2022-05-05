Overcooked: All You Can Eat is now available on Stadia w/ 20% discount, free trial, no crossplay [U]

Following a brief delay, the hit party game Overcooked: All You Can Eat will officially arrive tomorrow on Google Stadia.

Available tomorrow on the Stadia store, Overcooked: All You Can Eat leads players both online and locally through crazy cooking challenges. The fun party game incorporates all of the levels from the previous two Overcooked releases, as well as introducing even more levels to keep the game exciting for everyone.

The Peckish have risen again and it’s your job to satisfy their hunger. Are you ready to save the world alone, or with up to three other friends in this chaotic cooking game? Travel through the land cooking up a variety of recipes in evolving and dynamic kitchens – but remember, you’ll need to serve as many dishes as possible before time runs out!

Overcooked: All You Can Eat will be available for $39.99.

Update 5/5: Overcooked is now live on the Stadia Store for its previously mentioned price of $39.99. The game is available until May 13 with a 20% discount for Pro subscribers, cutting that price down to $31.99.

Notably, a recent video from The Nerf Report also highlighted that Overcooked: All You Can Eat does not support crossplay on Stadia, unlike all of the game’s other ports.

Unfortunately the Stadia version will not support crossplay. — Team17 (@Team17) April 29, 2022

If you’ve never experienced the game before, Overcooked: All You Can Eat is offering a 30-minute free trial on Stadia, no account required. Just log in with your Google account and you can instantly play the full game for up to 30 minutes. You can read our other coverage for more information on how free trials work on Stadia.

While this Overcooked collection saw its debut back in November 2020 on other platforms, it’s still one of the bigger releases on Stadia in recent memory. It, alongside the debut of Elemental War II later this week, marks the 20th new game release on Stadia so far in 2022. Google has previously promised 100 new games before the end of the year, but it is certainly on a slow pace to meet that goal.

This article has been updated to reflect the incorrect release date of Overcooked on Stadia. We regret the error.

