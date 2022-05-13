Stadia Changelog: Risk of Rain 2 update and a no-show at I/O

As focus has seemed to lessen on Stadia over the past couple of years, Stadia was an unsurprising no-show at this year’s Google I/O conference, and it also came as no new games were released this week.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

No new games were released on Stadia this week, leaving the total unchanged from last week. Google has added 22 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Games coming to Stadia

While nothing came out this week, it seems there are some more new titles on the horizon. The folks over at StadiaSource highlighted an Ubisoft schedule that hints that Roller Champions, For Honor, and Rabbids: Party of Legends could be heading to Stadia.

Further, the story-driven game Talking Dogs announced that it would see a release on Google Stadia.

Hey, #Stadia Community! #TalkingDogs is coming to @GoogleStadia and is on track for its target launch date 📆 🚀 more information will be shared in a few short weeks!!! (Key Art below is not final subject to change) pic.twitter.com/oFI7EHgbqK — Talking Dogs (@TalkingDogsGame) May 10, 2022

Risk of Rain 2 ‘Survivors of the Void’ is out on Stadia

Months ahead of consoles getting the update, Risk of Rain 2 has released its Survivors of the Void expansion on Google Stadia. That’s the first new platform the update has been available on to date, after the expansion was previously launched on PC.

The Survivors of the Void costs $14.99 and is live now on the Stadia Store.

We’ve had the chance to play the update on Stadia since it’s gone live, and it plays very well! The new “Railgunner” character is a blast and the new items, enemies, and maps really refresh the game’s addictive gameplay.

Stadia was a no-show at Google I/O

Google’s annual I/O conference took place this week, and unfortunately, Stadia had no notable presence. This isn’t a total surprise, given that I/O is technically a developer-focused conference for Android, Chrome, and other products such as Assistant. Still, Google spent a considerable amount of time on its consumer-focused products, especially on Pixel, yet snubbed Stadia entirely during the first day’s keynote. Notably, the service had at least one notable spotlight at I/O 2021.

The Crew 2 ‘American Legends’

Available now on Ubisoft’s The Crew 2, “American Legends” adds new classic cars and more to the game.

The archives still have some surprises for you. 🗄️ Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends, available tomorrow. 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Dlm5dcowmk — The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) May 10, 2022

