Stadia Changelog: Two new games arrive as the Summer Sale 2022 offers great deals

This week on Stadia, two new games hit the platform as, more notably, Google revealed a massive summer sale with some killer deals.

New games on Stadia

Two new games arrived on Stadia this week. Zorro The Chronicles had a quiet drop toward the end of this week, coming in at a price of $29.99. Further, Ubisoft released Discovery Tour: Viking Age for $19.99, with the game being a spinoff of the latest Assassin’s Creed installment.

Google has added 30 new games to Stadia over six months into this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Notably, Google has stopped including the promise of 100 new games in its most recent community updates and blog posts, with the last mention having been in March.

Games coming to Stadia

Alongside those two new arrivals, a few games were spotted in the pipeline for Stadia.

Our friend Bryant Chappel over at The Nerf Report uncovered new evidence that points to Saints Row coming to Stadia, though the title still doesn’t seem as though it will be a day-and-date release. StadiaSource further spotted regulatory listings for Valiant Hearts: The Great War and Skull & Bones, though the latter should be taken with a grain of salt due to how that specific regulatory board handles game ratings.

And finally, there was one official announcement. From Space, the co-op alien shooter that has had a demo on Stadia for around a year now, has an official release date. The game will arrive on Stadia this Autumn.

Updates

Stadia Summer Sale 2022

This week, Stadia has a killer sale going on in its official store. Virtually every game in the platform’s catalog is discounted, with discounts as much as 85% on some titles.

A few notable discounts include:

As usual, Pro members are eligible for even bigger discounts.

ARK Survival Evolved adds free Fjordur map

ARK players get a treat this week, as the Fjordur map has been added as a free new map in the game. The Nordic-themed map includes new creatures, themes, and even Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

Phoenix Point and Wreckfest are getting updates

Two games are getting updates on Stadia this week. Phoenix Point is picking up a new bugfix on top of its Azathoth update.

Wreckfest is also confirmed to be getting an update on Stadia to fix several existing bugs, as well as giving Stadia players access to the “Racing Legends” event. The developers explained:

We are committed to supporting Wreckfest on all existing platforms, including Stadia. As a matter of fact, we are currently in the process of finalizing the next title update for the Stadia. This update will not only address some technical issues that we have become aware since the previous update but also roll out the new tournament events, bringing the Stadia version on par with other platforms

New Resident Evil content

On October 28, Resident Evil Village is picking up its “Shadows of Rose” expansion, and Re:Verse will be released on that same date.

Assassin’s Creed ‘Forgotten Saga’

To celebrate its 15th Anniversary, Ubisoft is adding a special “Forgotten Saga” mode to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The special mode will be a rogue-lite style, where players fight until they fail, where they then restart the level. That mode will arrive later this summer.

More new trials

Google has also announced that 11 new games have added free trials on Stadia this week, including some big titles such as Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Many of these games are also participating in Stadia’s summer 2022 sales.

