Nothing Phone (1) has a hidden Glyph-lighting Music Visualization mode; here’s how to enable it

A week after launching, the Nothing Phone (1) has proven itself to be a competent mid-ranger with a standout design that utilizes LEDs and a clear backplate. The Glyph-lighting panel works for a number of things including notifications but the Nothing Phone (1) also has a hidden “Music Visualization” mode that while not accessible right away, can actually be activated with a little work.

Just 24 hours before the launch of the device, a firmware build was leaked unveiling much of what the sub-$500 device was capable of and what would differentiate it from the sea of mid-range smartphones already littering the market. There were hints that the Nothing Phone (1) would include this “Music Visualization” feature which syncs the Glyph-lighting panel with any currently playing music.

Sadly, it wasn’t present in the full release but regular 9to5Google contributor Dylan Roussel has found a way to enable the function for those that have managed to get their hands on Phone (1). It’s quite well hidden and requires a strange but fun workaround.

To access Music Visualisation's settings:

1. Create a contact named "Abra".

2. Under Settings > Glyph Interface > Ringtones, click "Add a Contact"

3. Select any ringtone for Abra, and click "Save" at the top.

4. "Abra-cadabra" :) Once Abra is added, Music Visualisation appears! pic.twitter.com/vy8fYIaRFv — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) July 18, 2022

To access Music Visualization mode settings on your Nothing Phone (1) you first need to create a contact in your address book named named “Abra”. From here, head to Settings > Glyph Interface > Ringtones > click “Add a Contact.” Now, you can select any ringtone for the just created “Abra” contact and click “Save.” From here head back to the Gylph Interface page, and you should now see a toggle for Music Visualization.

When playing music through your device speaker, the Glyph lighting will flash in time to the current playing track. Because of the potential risk to those with epilepsy, it might be that this feature it not expected to be made available until the kinks are worked out. That said, this is a neat way to get Music Visualization mode right now on your Nothing Phone (1).

More on Nothing:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: