Pixel Buds Pro have an extended 30-day Google Store return policy

Ahead of the first units shipping for Thursday’s launch, it has emerged that the Google Store is giving the Pixel Buds Pro an extended 30-day return window.

Like the majority of other retailers, the Google Store gives you 15 days to return most purchased items. However, there’s an exception for Nest thermostats, Verizon contract phones, and Pixel Pass devices that doubles the window.

As spotted today, Pixel Buds Pro are the newest products that can be returned within 30 calendar days of you receiving it.

After you start the return process, you’ll have 14 days to complete the return. Your refund will go to the payment method you used, minus any delivery-related costs, no more than 14 days from when your device is received.

This is an interesting policy for Google and could somewhat be born out of the reception to past generations, namely the 2020 version. (Note: Pixel Buds A-Series is not included.) A month gives you much more time to see whether the headphones work in your environment. If you find an issue during the extended period, you can return instead of keeping the earbuds and going through a continuous cycle of getting warrant (RMA) replacements.

Meanwhile, this makes the Google Store a better place to buy Buds Pro if your previous experience with the product line has been less than ideal. They are available in the following local Google Stores:

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States

